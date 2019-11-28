TEPPFA launches new website and new visual identify

TEPPFA has refreshed its website to ensure that information and knowledge about the European pipe industry is easily available.

As part of the website project, TEPPFA has also refreshed its branding to reflect the focus and importance of the environment within the pipe industry.

Ludo Debever, General Manager of TEPPFA, said: “Over the last few years, the TEPPFA environment has changed dramatically. The marketplace is now more sophisticated in its approach for quality information at the click of a button on a range of issues such as environmental sustainability.”

“It is the role of TEPPFA to provide the latest and most relevant information from a wide range of sources. The new website is aimed at reflecting and delivering these changes.”

Sergejs Maslakovs, Communications Manager at TEPPFA, said: “For the design of the website we focused on a powerful, dynamic, and professional display of facts and research on plastic pipes.”

“The new website has been developed to optimise the user experience by guiding them to the relevant information as efficiently as possible in a clear and concise format.”