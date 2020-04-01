TEPPFA members’ play a significant role in fighting COVID-19 spread

TEPPFA is calling on the EU and member state authorities to list drinking water, sanitation and waste water and their supply chains as vital and essential to protect the human health of their citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak.

TEPPFA, the voice of plastic pipe and fittings manufacturers, has 12 direct company members combined with the indirect local company members from 15 national associations represent 350 production sites in Europe that manufacture 3 million tons of plastic pipe systems per year.

The organisation says the prime objective of TEPPFA members under COVID 19 is to safeguard staff and value chain contacts from contamination through strictly implementing the precautionary measures imposed by the authorities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) confirms the correct functioning of, among others, water and sanitation provisions as “essential to protect human health during all infectious disease outbreaks, including the COVID-19 outbreak” in its 19 March interim guidance.

Some Member State authorities have listed water supply, sanitation and waste water treatment plus their goods and service providers as essential in times of COVID-19 management. One of the latest examples is Spain with the publication of the Royal Decree 10/2020 on 29 March.

TEPPFA members should continuously have the ability to produce and supply the products and services needed. Plastic pipe manufacturers’ operational and logistic activities are highly automated, which allow employees to do their job in today’s required strictly safe conditions