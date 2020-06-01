TEQ proud to support ‘Essential Business’ activity

TEQ is delivering a range of medical packaging solutions for customers working to address critical health needs related to COVID-19.

Many of TEQ’s medical technology customers have ‘Essential Business’ status and are playing a key role in preparing and responding to the crisis.

The company says with production in full flow, TEQ can provide a shorter supply chain, with all packaging products coming from its state-of-the-art cleanrooms based in both the UK - at Hucknall Industrial Park, near Nottingham and Poznan in Poland.

Both sites meet medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers’ most rigorous packaging requirements.

TEQ’s packaging range includes procedure sets, trays, tubs, lids and sterile barrier blisters and seal blisters. The company also manufactures custom thermoformed handling trays, including dry powder inhalers, auto-injectors, injection-moulded components, pre-filled syringes and pharmaceutical bottles.

“We’re proud to be playing a key role in making sure essential medical products reach the market in these uncertain times,” said Anne-Sophie Belamine, TEQ’s European Sales Director.

“Our production facilities in the UK and Europe are working around the clock to ensure we support our customers close to home, many of which are manufacturing life-saving medical supplies and technologies as we respond to this global pandemic.”

TEQ, which was recently acquired by Sonoco, has rebranded its business having previously been known as Plastique across Europe, and TEQ Thermoform Engineered Quality more widely.