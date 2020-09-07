TEQ rebrand puts total solution packaging at heart of growth plans

× Expand TEQ

Thermoformer, TEQ, has rebranded its business as it looks to expand its customer reach with a ‘total solution’ approach to plastics packaging.

The company, which was previously known as Plastique across Europe, and TEQ Thermoform Engineered Quality more widely, was recently acquired by Sonaco, enabling it to offer a complete range of cleanroom-manufactured and injection-moulded packaging to the medical, pharmaceutical and commercial sectors.

Alongside TEQ, which operates two European sites in the UK and Poland, Netherlands-based Sonoco Plastics produces millions of injection-moulded parts with high optical properties for use in diagnostic and clinical chemistry instruments.

In the US, TEQ has three thermoforming facilities and one extrusion operation. With more than 50 locations across the world, TEQ says it is now part of a truly global packaging business.

Reacting to demand

The recent upswing in the demand for the precision plastic medical devices produced by TEQ saw the firm react quickly to deliver a range of medical packaging solutions for customers working to address critical health needs related to Covid-19.

Many of TEQ’s medical technology customers were allocated ‘Essential Business’ status and have played a key role in responding to the crisis.

“We have been proud to play a key role in making sure essential medical products reach the market in these uncertain times,” explained Anne-Sophie Belamine, TEQ’s European Sales Director.

“Our production facilities in the UK and Europe have worked around the clock to ensure we support our customers close to home, many of which have been manufacturing life-saving medical supplies and technologies as we respond to this global pandemic.”