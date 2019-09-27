TerraCycle and Hi-Cone launches UK-wide recycling programme for beverage ring carriers

TerraCycle has collaborated with Hi-Cone, a specialist manufacturer of ring carriers, to launch a UK-wide recycling programme for beverage ring carriers.

Consumers will be able to ensure ring carriers are kept in the recycling loop by downloading a freepost label from ringrecycleme.co.uk, then sending them to TerraCycle directly through the post.

The scheme also offers the chance for consumers to set up public access drop-off locations for whole communities to recycle their plastic ring carriers together.

The aim is to build a network of these public access drop-off locations across the UK to make it as easy as possible to recycle.

Both companies are keen to see ring carriers put to further good use in products such as park benches, outdoor furniture and composite lumber, as opposed to entering general waste streams.

It is the first time a beverage packaging manufacturer has been actively involved in such a programme anywhere in the world, and TerraCycle is keen to build on this going forward.

Walkers Crisps and Acuvue have already achieved great results through similar initiatives with TerraCycle.

T. Kenneth Escoe, President of Hi-Cone, said: “We are extremely excited to have launched this new initiative with TerraCycle, which means that our product is now fully recyclable in the UK. This is a crucial step on our journey to recover and reuse as many plastic ring carriers as possible worldwide, and is the first of many planned phases to help communicate to consumers that these carriers can be recycled to great effect.”