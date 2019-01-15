TerraCycle and Johnson & Johnson Vision launch UK’s first free nationwide recycling programme for all contact lenses

TerraCycle has collaborated with Johnson & Johnson Vision to launch the ACUVUE Contact Lens Recycle Programme, the UK’s first free nationwide programme which enables consumers to recycle their contact lenses and the blister and foil packaging after use.

The programme is available to all soft contact lens wearers and aims to reduce plastic waste in landfills and waterways by providing a simple and practical alternative.

In light of this, the recycled contact lenses, blister and foil packaging will be turned into new products such as outdoor furniture and plastic lumber.

× Expand Terracycle Images showing all the types of contact lens waste accepted in the programme.

Consumers can have their contact lens material collected, or drop it off through a network of recycling bins at public drop-off locations at optical stores across the UK, including high street retailer Boots Opticians.

Over time, the recycling partnership with Boots Opticians and various independent stores, aims to provide over 1,000 public drop-off recycling locations for contact lens waste across the UK.

"This is an exciting new partnership for us, in a sector that has previously struggled with recycling," said Laure Cucuron, General Manager of TerraCycle Europe.

"Contact lenses and the associated blister and foil packaging are items consumers regularly ask TerraCycle about a recycling solution for so we are delighted that thanks to Acuvue, we can now offer a free Nationwide recycling solution for contact lenses for the first time in the UK."

Sandra Rasche, Area Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Vision Care, Johnson & Johnson Medical, added: “Seventy-seven percent of British contact lens wearers said they would recycle their contact lenses if they could and we share their interest in reducing the amount of plastics in the environment.”