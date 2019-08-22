Tesco launches phase two of Remove, Reduce, Reuse & Recycle plan to suppliers

Tesco has launched the second phase of its Remove, Reduce, Reuse & Recycle plan, which sets out four steps that will govern its packaging design.

The four steps are removing all non-recyclable and hard to recycle material, reducing the material to a minimum if it cannot be removed, exploring new opportunities to reuse it, and if this is not possible, ensure it is all recycled as part of a closed loop.

Since announcing its ambition in 2018 to remove hard-to-recycle material, Tesco will have eliminated the hardest to recycle materials from own brand products by the end of 2019, by removing over 4,000 tonnes of materials from 8,000 lines.

The company is now working with branded suppliers to do the same.

At four meetings with over 1,500 suppliers, Tesco set out its vision for the next stage of its packaging agenda.

The retailer is committed to removing excess packaging from Tesco brand and branded products.

Tesco also briefer suppliers that from next year, the size and suitability of packaging will be assessed a part of category reviews and ranging decisions.

Dave Lewis, CEO of Tesco Group, said: “In the first quarter of 2018 we audited all packaging materials in our business and set ourselves a challenge to remove all hard to recycle material by 2019. We’re on track for Tesco own brand and we’re working with branded suppliers to deliver the same.”

“Now we’re taking the next step and tackling excess packaging. From next year, we will assess packaging as part of our ranging decisions, and if it’s excessive or inappropriate, we reserve the right not to list it.”

“Through the lens of Remove, Reduce, Reuse & Recycle, we can transform our approach to packaging.”