Tesco to remove all non-recyclable packaging materials by 2019

Tesco has announced new plans for packaging across stores by 2019

Tesco has announced new plans to remove hard to recycle and non-recyclable materials used for its grocery packaging by 2019.

Briefing suppliers earlier this week, the UK’s biggest supermarket chain said its ambitions for a ‘closed-loop system’ across its UK operations extended to removing, reducing and redesigning the way it uses packaging.

For this closed loop to become a reality, Tesco called on government to establish a consistent recycling infrastructure across the UK where it said variations in current levels of actual recycling are extreme.

Speaking at the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) event, Jason Tarry, Chief Product Officer said: “We are committed to reducing the total amount of packaging used across our business. Ideally we would like to move to a closed loop system.

“We will work with our suppliers to redesign and reduce all packaging materials and after consultation with our leading suppliers earlier this year we will remove all packaging that is hard to recycle from our business by 2019.”

He added: “To complete the journey to a closed loop approach, we stand ready to work with government to reform the current approach to recycling in the UK.”

As a part of its plan, Tesco says it will also work to develop ‘easy to understand’ packaging recycling communication and the amount of recycled materials it buys to help shoppers who want to reduce their packaging impact.

The announcements earlier this week tie in with Tesco’s ‘Little Helps Plan’, which it originally unveiled in October last year.

Materials in versus materials out

Tesco briefed suppliers that it will remove ‘hard to recycle’ materials including PVC, Polystyrene, Oxy-degradable materials, PLA (Polylactic acid), Water soluble bio plastics (eg Plantic) and Industrial compostable.

it is also consulting on other materials to develop a closed loop solution or remove from the business. These, it says, include home compostable (including cellulose and natureflex), oriented polypropylene, black plastic, polypropylene (for certain food applications) and complex laminates.

it will support include: sustainably sourced wood, board, paper & glassine, pet (polyethylene terephthalate), glass, polypropylene (nonfood), HDPE & LDPE, polyethylene (preferred material for flexible film), steel and aluminium.