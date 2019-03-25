Tesco trials plastic-free on a selection of fruit and vegetables

Tesco has announced it is launching a trial to remove a selection of plastic-wrapped fruit and vegetable to cut down on packaging waste.

According to The Guardian the supermarket company has said it would run the month-long pilot from Monday at two of its Extra stores, in Watford and Swindon.

The trial will remove plastic packaging from 45 foods where loose alternatives are available, including apples, onions, mushrooms, peppers, bananas and avocados.

As reported by The Guardian the development comes after Tesco announced last year that it would ban hard-to-recycle plastic packaging by 2019 and make all packaging fully recyclable by 2025.

Sarah Bradbury, Director of Quality at Tesco, said: “We hope this trial proves popular with customers. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the results, including any impact on food waste.”