Tesco trials technology that makes all plastic packaging recyclable

Tesco is to start collecting previously unrecyclable plastics to be recycled in ten of its stores as part of a trial with Recycling Technologies.

Customers will be able to return everything from pet food pouches to shopping bags and crisp packets, all of which cannot commonly be recycled by local councils, safe in the knowledge that the packaging will be sent for recycling through Recycling Technologies state-of-the-art recycling process.

This comes as part of Tesco’s effort to make all of its packaging recyclable, creating a closed loop, and preventing packaging going to waste.

The plastics trial begins with the installation of ten collection booths at Tesco stores in and around the Swindon and Bristol areas.

Recycling Technologies will then convert the waste plastic into Plaxx, which can then be used in the manufacture of new plastic.

Sarah Bradbury, Tesco’s Director of Quality, said: “Reducing and recycling plastics is such an important issue for us, for customers, and for the future of our planet. That’s why we are working hard to reduce the amount of packaging in our stores and have committed that all remaining packaging will be recyclable by 2025.”

“Our trial with Recycling Technologies will make even more of our packaging recyclable and help us reach our target.” This technology could be the final piece of the jigsaw for the UK plastic recycling industry.”

Paula Chin, WWF UK’s Sustainable Materials Specialist, said: “It’s great to see Tesco running this innovative trial offering customers an easy way to recycle more and waste less.”

“From our local beaches to the remote Arctic, plastic is choking our oceans and killing wildlife. Eight million tonnes are dumped into the seas every year, killing turtles, fish, whales and birds.”

“While we can do all do our bit by reducing the plastic waste we buy and embracing reusable items, we need producers, businesses and governments to face their responsibilities too.”

Adrian Griffiths, Chief Executive of Recycling Technologies, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tesco to help its customers recycle more of their household plastic waste.”

“Using our specialist feedstock recycling process we keep for plastic waste in the economy and out of landfill and our oceans. This initiative with Tesco is designed to show there are solutions to recover this important material. Our goal is to double the UK’s capacity to recycle plastic waste by 2027.”