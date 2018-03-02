Tetra Pak delivers more than half a billion fully renewable packages

Tetra Pak has delivered more than half a billion packs of Tetra Rex Bio-based packages, the first drinks carton to be manufactured entirely from renewable materials.

Launched in October 2014 the packaging is manufactured from Forest Stewardship Council certified and controlled sources paperboard and plastics derived from sugar cane.

× Expand Tetra Rex® carton package with TwistCap OSO34 Tetra Rex® carton package with TwistCap OSO34

Christina Chester, Product Director at Tetra Pak said: “We are delighted to see the growing popularity of Tetra Rex Bio-based among customers. Packages made entirely from renewable materials are not only good for the planet, but also good for brands that seek to differentiate themselves with stronger environmental messages. With everything traceable to its plant origin, consumers are assured that the package they hold in their hands is derived entirely from plants.”

Tetra Pak says packages made from renewable materials are essential for preserving the environment for future generations by using renewable resources naturally over time will enable a move away from fossil fuel-based materials.

The milestone number was announced by Tetra Pak at the Museum of Brands, in London, where the packaging is featured in a new sustainability display, showing a selection of initiatives that help reduce that burden of packaging on the environment.

Chris Griffin, CEO, Museum of Brands said: “It is good to hear about the significant progress Tetra Pak is making in terms of delivering fully-renewable packages. They are offering brands more sustainable packaging at a time when environment is top-of-mind among consumers, and people want to make more environmentally sound choices.”