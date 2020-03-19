Texon elevates responsibility for sustainability commitment and zero-waste ambition to newly appointed director

Texon has strengthened its commitment to becoming a zero-waste organisation by 2025 by raising responsibility for sustainability to director level.

Boyd Mulder, who recently joined the Texon Management Team as Group Director for New Product Development and Innovation, is now in charge of driving sustainability throughout Texon’s value chain and its entire portfolio of material solutions.

In February, Texon announced that over the next five years it will attempt to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 per cent, cut the use of virgin materials by 50 per cent, ensure that 90 per cent of waste is recyclable or reusable, and reduce waste usage and waste by 20 per cent.

Mulder will lead the global execution of the company’s strategic roadmap for its product and marketing organisation.

Jelle Tolsma, CEO of Texon, said: “Operating in a sustainable way has always been a priority for our business, but we aspire to do even more. Boyd’s expertise in leading end-to-end global business teams, and his experience in brand strategy and sustainability, will be advantageous as we continue to drive forward our environmental efforts.”

“Our aim is to remain at the forefront of our industry, spearheading the manufacture of innovative materials that meet changing industry needs, and have a low impact on our planet.”