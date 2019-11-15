Teysha Technologies raises £1.2million of investment

Teysha Technologies, a bioplastics company has successfully raised £1.2m of investment, supported by Angel Investment Network (AIN), the world’s largest online angel investing platform.

The London-based company has created a patented, renewable, fully biodegradable plastic substitute,using waste from landfill to creating polymers for hundreds of different applications.

The fundraise was carried out on the AIN platform, with the investment being used to deliver prototypes and secure contracts.

Launched in 2017, Teysha own two patents already with more planned.

Duncan Clark, Director of Operations at Teysha Technologies, said: “"We are delighted with the interest we have received from AIN investors. Made from all-natural and inedible agricultural waste streams, Teysha`s second-generation bioplastic is the result of decades of R&D. One of the biggest challenges facing bioplastics, as this new industry evolves, concerns the fate of the products when their use has ended, our product tackles this by breaking down to its constituent earth-friendly organic building blocks.”

“Our patented tunable system means we can make a large range of materials for multiple applications with different properties and hugely varied lifespans. We’re looking forward to the exciting applications we can develop alongside multiple industry sectors with this technology.”