TH Plastics shortlisted in this year’s Plastics Industry Awards

TH Plastics has been shortlisted for four categories in this year’s Plastics Industry Awards.

TH Plastics is among the finalists in the best technology application of the year, best training and development programme, supplier partnership – ancillary machinery and unsung hero categories.

Launched in 2001, and held annually in London the Plastics Industry Awards is a dedicated forum for recognising and rewarding excellence in an increasingly competitive market.

“The PIAs are the most renowned awards in the plastic industry calendar and we are overjoyed to have been shortlisted in four categories,” said Lee Thomas, Managing Director of TH Plastics.

“This is the first time we have entered more than two categories. It is marvellous that the judges have recognised the calibre of work we carry out both in-house among our staff and for our customers.”

Organisers of the event says this year has been exceptionally tight and a very difficult process for the judges, as the standards were exceptionally high.