The ‘Hart’ of London shines a spotlight on plastic consumption this Christmas

Heart of London Business Alliance, Veolia and Westminster City Council introduce the Hart of London, a Christmas sculpture designed to remind the public of the importance of minimising plastic waste consumption over the festive season.

The ‘Hart’ is a life size, illuminated deer, made out of 2,000 plastic bottles.

Designed by acclaimed artist Faith Bebbington, the stag was installed in St. James’s Church gardens in the West End on 2nd December .

The installation includes ‘tap donation’ technology and lights up with every tap received, creating a magical festive moment for visitors.

Heart of London have also worked with Veolia and Westminster City Council to introduce designated disposable cup recycling with 98,000 disposable cups recycled in a three-month trial period earlier this year.

The Hart of London installation is a celebration of this partnership and the services delivered to the area over the last year.

“We’re delighted to work with Heart of London Business Alliance and Westminster City Council on this important initiative," said Helder Branco, Senior Contract Manager from Veolia.

"In the spirit of Christmas, where giving and caring is at the forefront of all out our minds, we hope that the Hart’s presence will remind people to recycle more and encourage them to give to those in need, if they are in a position to do so.”