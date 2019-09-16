The 13th Global Plasticity Forum to take place in Thailand

The 13th Global Plasticity Forum will take place in Thailand, with local and international speakers, presentations, panels and networking opportunities on 12th November 2019.

Plasticity, a one-day intensive collaboration of business leaders and industry influencers, aims to spark the conversations that ignite world-changing initiatives.​

The event will utilise a "Ted-Talks" style format, introducing practical sustainability concepts that are relevant to today's business world, and showcases new market opportunities for transforming plastic waste into valuable second-life resources.

Since its inaugural forum in 2012 at the Rio+20 Earth Summit, Plasticity has been conducted in Hong Kong, New York, Lisbon, Shanghai, London, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Suva and Amsterdam.​

September 2019

