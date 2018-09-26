The 2018 Polymer Apprentice of the Year Award officially been launched

The 2018 Polymer Apprentice of the Year Award, run by the Worshipful Company of Horners in conjunction with the British Plastics Federation (BPF), has officially been launched.

With emphasis on new blood in the industry, the Award helps highlight those already excelling, says the BPF.

The award aims to recognise the achievement of apprentices at Level 2 or 3, in the polymer industry and to encourage and support them in their development.

As the livery company associated with the polymers industry, the Horners work alongside the British Plastics Federation in promoting education and skills vital to the industry.

The Polymer Apprentice Award is part of this and is open to apprentices employed in a technical, engineering, manufacturing or design role awarded to celebrate outstanding performance.

Oliver Marsh of MGB Plastics was awarded first prize in 2017, presented at the Livery Companies Skills Council Award Ceremony in Glaziers’ Hall where he received his Horners’ Polymer Apprentice Certificate and £500 cash prize.

His Operations Manager, David Hallgate, noted at the time that Oliver proved to be “an outstanding apprentice and a highly valued addition to our team. Changes brought about by his innovations are driving tangible improvements in productivity and performance.”

The deadline to enter for the award is 12th November 2018 and applications can be made online.