The Body Shop launches new initiative with sculpture made of recycled plastic

The Body Shop has partnered with TerraCycle to make recycling boxes available in 230 UK stores and 672 stores worldwide across 5 countries to help encourage the recycling of plastic packaging.

An artwork of a female Indian waste picker by perceptual artist Michael Murphy has been unveiled in London’s Borough Market to celebrate the launch of The Body Shop’s first Community Trade recycled plastic initiative, supporting marginalised waste pickers in Bengaluru, India.

The artwork was created using 1,500 pieces of recycled plastic collected by the waste pickers being supported, and went on public display on 10th and 11th May.

× Expand Jeff Spicer/PA Wire The artwork was created using 1,500 pieces of recycled plastic collected by the waste pickers.

With The Body Shop stores, TerraCycle will collect packaging from the boxes clearly marked with ‘Return. Recycle. Repeat’. When full they will be returned to TerraCycle to be recycled and re-purposed.

Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, said: “We (TerraCycle) are delighted to be working with an iconic brand like The Body Shop to offer consumers the chance to recycle their empty bottles, tubs, tubes and pots.”

“The focus of reducing waste at home has been largely reserved for the kitchen, but the bathroom, where we take care of ourselves and prepare to look and feel our best; is filled with packaging that simply gets thrown away when used up, making it a category of waste that is often ignored.”