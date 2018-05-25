The BPF elects new Vice President and Honorary Treasurer at Annual Meeting

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) held its Annual General Meeting on 17th May 2018.

The meeting is used to update the media and the trade association’s members about its performance and activities, as well as to launch its Annual Review.

At the meeting, BPF President Bruce Margetts of BERICAP was re-elected for a second term and the Epwin Group’s Martin Althorpe was elected as Vice President.

After five years in post and fifteen years' involvement with the BPF in various roles, Paul Jukes, the organisation’s honorary treasurer stepped down to retire and Wavin’s Brent Nicholls was elected as his replacement.

Margetts and Director General Philip Law stated that skills, Brexit, marine litter and the Grenfell Tower tragedy were the four most significant work streams for the BPF throughout 2017.

BPF says it has witnessed a significant rise in its media coverage, with average mentions per month almost doubling and traffic to the organisation’s website steadily increasing as public and media attention on plastics continues to rise.

Philip Law BPF Director General, said:“I’m sure those newly elected to positions within the BPF Council, Brent Nicholls and Martin Althorpe, will render sterling service to the BPF as both are plastics veterans with a keen understanding of the changing needs of the industry.”