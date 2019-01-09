The CEFLEX Century

CEFLEX, the consortium of companies, associations and organisations collaborating to enhance the performance of flexible packaging in the circular economy in Europe, by designing and advancing better system solutions, has reached a new landmark of over 100 stakeholders.
The RPC–bpi group was the 100th company to sign up, with the journey starting in January 2017 with just 26 stakeholders.
CEFLEX
Other companies who have joined include Herbold Meckesheim, Polyplex, Sumilon and SCG.
The CEFLEX Vision is that, in 2020, there will be a comprehensive sustainability and circular economy roadmap for flexible packaging in Europe.
This includes recognised design guidelines and a robust approach to measure, demonstrate and communicate the significant value flexible packaging adds to the circular economy.
Furthermore, in 2025, there will be an established collection, sorting and reprocessing infrastructure/economy across Europe for flexible packaging based on end of life technologies and processes which deliver the best economic and environmental outcome for a circular economy.
Andrew Green, the CEO of RPC bpi group, said: “BPI is honoured to be listed as the 100th CEFLEX stakeholder. We see full value chain initiatives like CEFLEX as being vital to developing and agreeing a common vision for how our industry creates and realises a circular economy for flexible packaging.”