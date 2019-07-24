The Chemical Industries Association release key British industry message to Boris Johnson

On the election of Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, prior to his appointment as Prime Minister, the Chemical Industries Association, said: “We congratulate Boris Johnson and stand ready as the country’s biggest manufacturing export sector to work with the new Prime Minister and his Government to deliver growth and prosperity across all of the UK."

“Securing a Brexit deal with the European Union in the coming months will, we believe, fundamentally strengthen the chances of that growth and prosperity happening, so we urge the new Prime Minister and his government - along with EU27 governments - to work constructively and urgently to avoid a no deal outcome by the end of October.”

× Expand via shutterstock

“Frictionless tariff free trade, regulatory consistency and access to skilled people remain the chemical industry’s priorities right across Europe and delivering those outcomes will help remove the damaging climate of uncertainty and inject some much needed business confidence in terms of trade and investment.

“Government working with business can deliver a bright future for all."

According to the association the chemical and pharmaceutical industry adds £18billion of value to the UK economy every year from total annual turnover of £50 billion. In addition to gross value added, the sector also contributes to the UK economy in its position at the head of many supply chains within manufacturing and its employment of a well remunerated, high-skilled workforce.