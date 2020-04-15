The Chemical Industries Association tells government to ‘Let us help’

The Chemical Industries Association and the trade unions who work in the UK chemical sector are united in their efforts to do all that is possible to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic and mitigate the social and economic impact.

The Association believes the Government needs to ensure that the workers employed in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors can get to work where they are needed for essential operations and that the industry’s raw material supplies and logistics remain intact.

Further stating chemical businesses and trade unions rightly commit to the highest standards of health & safety including Government instructions and advice on COVID-19.

Chemical businesses and trade unions are working together to support the national need in tackling the pandemic.