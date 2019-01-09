The Coca-Cola Company extends loan agreement with Ioniqa Technologies

The Coca-Cola Company has announced a new agreement extending a loan to Ioniqa Technologies (The Netherlands) to facilitate the development of Ioniqa’s proprietary technology to produce high-grade, recycled PET content from hard-to-recycle PET waste.

The agreement is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of high-grade recycled content PET for use in bottles used by The Coca-Cola Company.

With a goal to create packaging made of at least 50 per cent recycled material by 2030, this investment supports the company’s global vision to work towards a World Without Waste.

Ioniqa has developed a proprietary recycling technology that is able to convert hard-to-recycle PET-containing waste like coloured bottles into purified polymer building blocks that can be later re-formed into high quality PET.

The technology has been validated at the demonstration scale with value chain partners, and a 10 kMT industrial plant is under construction in The Netherlands for commissioning in 2019.

Robert Long, Chief Innovation Officer for The Coca-Cola Company, said: “Our investment in new and pioneering recycling technologies is an opportunity for significant movement toward closing the loop and creating a circular economy for PET.”

Tonnis Hooghoudt, CEO of Ioniqa, added: “Partnering with The Coca-Cola Company is a further validation of our journey to launch this unique process for transforming hard-to-recycle PET waste into high-quality, food-grade material.”