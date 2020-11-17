The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy holds series of webinars

Metals and other materials companies are being urged to get going on key actions as the UK counts down to its new trading relationship with the EU after 31 December.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is holding a further series of webinars through November to help businesses understand the important actions they need to take to be ready by the end of the transition period.

Webinars are free and, depending on the topic being covered, take between 45-90 minutes. They will cover issues including conformity assessment, REACH, and the UK Emissions Trading System.

Here are the top three actions metals and other materials companies need to take to be ready for 1 January 2021:

Check the new rules on importing and exporting goods between the EU and Great Britain from 1 January 2021

Your business could face delays, disruption or administrative costs if you do not comply with new customs procedures from 1 January 2021.

Learn more about importing and exporting.

Familiarise yourself with the UK’s new trade remedies process on GOV.UK.

From 1 January 2021, if you think your business has been injured by unfair import practices, you can submit an application to the UK’s new trade remedies system.

Find out more about the UK trade remedies investigations process.

Use GOV.UK guidance to understand trading arrangements for non-EU countries from 1 January 2021.

If you are not aware of the new trading arrangements with non-EU countries from 1 January 2021, your business may face disruption when trading goods between the UK and the rest of the world.

Check if the UK has negotiated a trade agreement with the country you will be trading with, and learn about agreements still under discussion.

To register for upcoming webinars, or to watch previous sector-specific webinars on demand, visit bit.ly/UKTwebinar