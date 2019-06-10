The Estée Lauder Companies joins the Circular Economy 100 programme

The Estée Lauder Companies has announced that it has become a member of the Circular Economy 100 (CE100) programme, the world’s leading circular economy network, run by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The CE100 is a global platform the brings together cross-industry corporations, governments, cities, academic institutions, and emerging innovators from around the world to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

The network enables members to collaborate and unlock new opportunities that support the objective of building a framework for an economy that Is restorative and regenerative by design.

The CE100 membership reinforces The Estée Lauder Companies’ long-standing commitment to securing long-term and sustainable growth and is the latest collaborative initiative that supports the Company’s sustainable packaging goals.

Nancy Mahon, Senior Vice President for Global Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability at The Estée Lauder Companies, said: “As a global company, employer, and corporate citizen, The Estée Lauder Companies is committed to taking positive actions to ensure a healthier planet for all.”

“Driving circularity through sustainable packaging innovation is a priority for us and we believe a collaborative cross-industry approach is key to making meaningful progress. We are proud to be joining the CE100 programme, and look forward to working with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and its members who are at the forefront of the transition to a circular economy.”