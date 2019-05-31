The Independent family business disrupting the UK polymers market

Hardies has won Polymer distributor of the year UK at the Innovation and Excellence awards by Corporate LiveWire.

The company has more than 350 suppliers across Europe and beyond, providing its customers with access to all the major trade names of engineering polymers.

Established in 1924, the UK independent thermoplastics distributor, offers a complete range of engineering polymers, high performance polymers and filled polypropylene compounds to the injection moulding sector.

Customers use the materials they supply to mould technical components for automotive companies including Jaguar Land Rover and Nissan, as well as other key manufacturing sectors such as defence, medical and electronics.

The Corporate LiveWire judging panel commend Hardie Polymers for their initiative to open up the injection moulding market by offering an improved, more personal service, with the scope for more competitive pricing. This has boosted profitability amongst UK injection moulders by providing market competition that was previously missing.

Their multinational supply base allows them to offer a full range of grades offering anything from 25kg up to a full truck load, so customers can order just the quantity they require.

Their new suppliers have automotive approved materials for companies such as JLR, BMW, Opel and PSA. These materials can show savings of 10-15 per cent.