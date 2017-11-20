“The industrial strategy couldn’t be more important” says EEF CEO

× Expand EEF Government representatives at EEF's Technology Hub. Image via Andy Street: twitter.com/andy4wm

The CEO of the EEF has said that the industrial strategy "couldn’t be more important" when it comes to the future of the UK manufacturing industry.

Terry Scuoler made the comments following a visit by the Prime Minister, Theresa May, to the EEF’s Technology Hub in Aston, Birmingham, where she saw apprentices learning the skills that will enable them to undertake the high-paid, high-skilled jobs of the future.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chancellor, Philip Hammond and Business Secretary, Greg Clark, at the start of a week when the Government will set out a plan for a stronger economy with a modern industrial strategy at the centre.

“I was delighted to show the Prime Minister the result of manufacturing industry’s investment in skills and training at our training centre, which we think is a blueprint for modern technical training throughout the UK. We look forward to working in partnership with ministers to see how we can replicate this across the country,” Scuoler said.

He also welcomed today's announcement by the Prime Minister that R&D will get additional funding and investment in a new initiative that will bring better transport links. “The government’s commitment to boost research and development and spending on transport will be a tonic for businesses up and the down the land," he said.

“By signalling her government’s commitment to a modern industrial strategy the Prime Minister has made a huge step forward in support of Britain’s economic stability. We are looking forward to the publication of the white paper and the rapid implementation of the plans as it is critical that the whole of government works together to deliver this," he continued.

“The industrial strategy couldn’t be more important as many UK businesses face significant Brexit uncertainty and need as much reassurance about the government’s direction of travel as possible.”

The Government's Industrial Strategy White Paper will be published next Monday, 27th November. It will highlight four areas, or 'Grand Challenges', that will become a focus for Britain's future success.