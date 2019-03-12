The Lean Workshop Group to host seminar with industry 4.0 focus

A consortium of eight suppliers in the manufacturing sector will host a free summit next month to showcase the application of Lean Principles, with an Industry 4.0 focus.

Suitable for industry delegates from a range of sectors, The Lean Workshop Group’s event will be held at the Bosch site in Denham Uxbridge 3rd-4th of April.

The interactive workshop aims to highlight how a lean organisation can continually reduce waste in their manufacturing and logistics processes.

Throughout the day, examples of process improvement being adopted will be shared, along with real cases of Industry 4.0 technologies at work.

The practical workshops will feature live demonstrations and offer delegates the opportunity to use a range of unique Lean Manufacturing and Training installations.

“There is little doubt that Industry 4.0 is the future of the manufacturing sector and the key to improving your business quicker via access to real time facts and data,” said Kevin Jones, a Spitfire Partner.

“Our interactive workshops are practical and hands-on, helping executives to envisage how Lean Principles are an inherent match for Industry 4.0 developments and discover how the very real benefits can unfold when the two are married together.”