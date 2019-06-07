The Olympic Movement celebrates one year of action against plastics waste on World Environment Day

World Environment Day 2019 marked one year since the International Olympic Commitment (IOC) joined UN Environment’s #CLEANSEAS initiative to beat plastic waste and called on the Olympic movement to come on board.

Since then, 11 International Sports Federations (IFs), four National Olympic Committees (NOCs), three of the IOC’s commercial partners and the Japanese town of Ichinomiya – host of the Tokyo 2020 surfing competitions – have joined the initiative.

The International Volleyball Federation has collaborated with the Ghost Fishing Foundation, to launch the Good Net project. The project involves recovering fishing nets from the ocean and turning them into volleyball nets for community use.

At the 2018 Youth World Sailing Championships, World Sailing replaced around 100,000 single-use plastic straws, bottles, flag posts and packaging with reusable alternatives, and are planning to do so at their future events.

× Expand via olympic.org

The International Triathlon Union, together with the Japan Triathlon Union and the city of Yokohama – host of the 2018 World Triathlon Series – organised clean-ups of the port of Yokohama. They also recreated the natural environment in the port needed for shellfish and other sea life to thrive.

The International Surfing Association organised beach clean-ups and eliminated single-use plastic water bottles at the World Junior Surfing Championship in Huntington beach, USA and The Spanish Olympic Committee has eliminated all single-use plastic water bottles from its headquarters and replaced them with reusable ones.

World Rugby has undertaken a variety of actions to reuse and recycle plastic and other waste, including a comprehensive global uniform reuse programme.

Dow, a Worldwide Olympic Partner, together with the Ocean Conservancy, has launched the #pullingourweight campaign. It resulted in 55 beach clean-ups with more than 5,600 participants who have removed over 26 tonnes of rubbish to date.

Worldwide Olympic Partner Procter & Gamble is using recycled beach plastic for its Head & Shoulders shampoo brand. Over 1 million bottles have been sold since 2017 in over 10 countries.

Sustainability is one of the three pillars of Olympic Agenda 2020, the strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement and the IOC is working to ensure that sustainability principles are embedded across all its operations.