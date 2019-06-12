The Pentagon Plastics Group purchases additional 12,000 sq ft freehold

Pentagon Plastics have now completed the purchase of the adjacent factory which is home to Phoenix Engineering 2009 also part of the Pentagon Plastics Group and a collection of smaller businesses.

Having already invested heavily this year in a company rebrand, achieved the national award for Investment in Young People and made it as a finalist in the Manufacturing Business of the Year Award for the Gatwick Diamond Business area, the company has now secured the freehold on 12,000 sq. ft of manufacturing space.

Acquiring this facility adds to the freehold of the Pentagon Plastics moulding site and the group now owns over 25,000 sq. ft of operational space.

The company says the £750,000 investment was self-funded through working capital and is testament to the ethos employed by the owner, management and staff throughout the facilities.

Managing Director, Paul Edwards, said: “This has been a long-term goal and marks the start of another exciting period within the organisation.”

“Cultivating a measured plan of investment for the two facilities we will deliver additional capacity for our plastic injection moulding and toolmaking services, allowing us to grow as a medium size employer within the local area. We strive to deliver customer satisfaction, be a proactive member of the supply chain and enhance our business services to the benefit of our customers.”