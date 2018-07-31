The PG Cert Food Packaging programme at Newcastle University is now open for applications

The PG Cert Food Packaging programme at Newcastle University has announced enrolment for entry from September 2018 is now open.

Aimed at industry professionals working in the packaging supply chain with an interest primarily in food and drink applications, participants will gain information on current and future issues and insight into their potential solutions.

This programme consists of three modules and workshop participants will receive a Certificate of Attendance from Newcastle University to include in their CPD records.

For those who wish to go beyond CPD and gain academic credit towards postgraduate qualifications, the workshops are also the basis of a blended learning study programme which will lead initially to the award of a Postgraduate Certificate in Food Packaging.

Each CPD workshop is delivered as a 2-day residential with talks from academics and industry professionals. They will provide an opportunity for networking, as well as an opportunity to establish how current issues are being addressed or to propose solutions.

Students registered for the academic module attend for a third day, which will include an industrial visit, an introduction to the academic elements of the module and the on-line resources.

After the residential period, students undertake guided independent study supported by module tutors and the Blackboard virtual learning environment.

The first workshop and associated module, ACE8130 Current Issues in Food Safety, Security and Packaging, will take place from 18th September 2018 at the Core Building, Newcastle University.