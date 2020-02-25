The Plastic Bottles Company appoints new managing director

The Plastic Bottles Company has expanded its female-led senior management team, with the appointment of Collette Butterworth as managing director.

Butterworth’s focus will be to widen the recyclable and bio product offering, improve the web user experience, and streamline the online ordering system. Collette will lead sales and marketing team, working alongside finance director and co-founder, Julie Doherty.

The Ulverston-based firm, which dispatches more than 600,000 products to its customers each month, has seen a turnover growth of 150% over the last 10 years.

The company provides expertise on a range of sugarcane bioplastic, recycled plastics and glass products.

Doherty said: “I am excited to welcome Collette into her new role. We have worked together for a while now, and her passion, knowledge and dedication is unmatched in strategically growing our business and providing customers with a richer experience.”

Butterworth said: “There has never been a more pressing time to support individuals and businesses seeking the right solutions to packaging, at a price that works with their bottom line. We at The Plastic Bottles Company offer such a wide range of recyclable products and are ever growing our recycled and bioplastic products that I’m excited with the opportunities for us and our customers in 2020 and beyond.”

She added: “Our continued success is the result of our focus on providing a very high quality, personal service, aiming to make life easier for our customers. That’s our unique selling point.”