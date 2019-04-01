The plastic fishing tour to set sail this month

Hubbub has built a third Plastic Fishing punt made from plastic collected from the river Thames.

This punt will be going on tour, visiting four iconic waterways around the UK, including Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Central Scotland.

Community groups in each location will be offering a week of Plastic Fishing trips to raise awareness of plastic pollution.

At the end of the tour, one of these locations will win the Plastic Fishing punt enabling them to continue Plastic Fishing long after the tour.

× Expand HUBBUB Hubbub's first plastic boat, the 'Poly-Mer'

In 2017, Hubbub and Canary Wharf College launched Plastic Fishing to raise awareness of litter and to educate people about how it gets from land to the sea.

Plastic Fishing was inspired by pupils, teachers and parents at Canary Wharf College who had heard about the approach from Amsterdam.

In 12 months the first boat, Poly-Mer, has taken over 1,000 people Plastic Fishing around London’s Docklands collecting over 1,250 plastic bottles and generating nearly £10,000 in donations for the College.

Follow the tour…

Manchester: 25th April – 2nd May

Central Scotland: 6th May – 10th May

Bristol: 20th May – 29th May

Birmingham: 3rd June – 10th June