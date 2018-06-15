The Polymer Training and Innovation Centre celebrates Polymer apprentices with graduation ceremony

To mark the completion of its programme after three years, the Polymer Training and Innovation Centre in Telford held a graduation ceremony for its Polymer apprentices.

They were presented with their certificates by City of Wolverhampton College’s Technical Consultant, Graham Pickwell.

The cohort has gained their Diplomas in Polymer Manufacturing Technologies and Polymer Composite Operations while working at manufacturers across the region.

“The attitude, commitment and behaviour of all our Injection Moulding apprentices has been conducive to a positive working environment and they are very capable individuals that will play a major part within John Guest,” said Darryl Sheldon, Training Manager at manufacturer’s John Guest.

“We plan to continue working with the college in the future and can see our apprenticeship developing as we learn each year.”

Apprentice Bayley Morley, who has now moved on to a job as a technical process engineer at Schoeller Allibert, said: “I wanted to get straight onto the career ladder rather than go to college so an apprenticeship was ideal as I could earn a wage while also gaining a qualification.”