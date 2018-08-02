The Recycling Partnership and the PepsiCo Foundation collaborate to launch largest-ever industry challenge

The PepsiCo Foundation and The Recycling Partnership has announced the launch of "All In On Recycling," the largest ever industry-wide residential recycling challenge.

The PepsiCo Foundation is providing $10 million (approximately £7.6 million) in funding to jumpstart the historic challenge, which aims to make recycling easier for 25 million families across the US, providing them with the resources they need to recycle.

The goal of the challenge is to raise $25 million (approximately £19 million) in total donations from leading businesses, companies and organisations.

More than 2,800 communities are participating in the initiative and it is expected to triple the collective investment, roughly $75 million (approximately £57.4 million) in municipal funding, bringing the total amount of support to $100 million (approximately £76.5).

The Recycling Partnership estimates the "All In On Recycling" challenge will help the US capture 1.9 million tons of quality recyclable materials over the next five years, including 7 billion bottles and cans.

Half of the total funds raised by this challenge are expected to help provide curbside carts to more than 550,000 households, a proven way to double the number of recyclables recovered, as well as missing infrastructure needed to recover recyclables from multi-family homes.

The funds raised from the initiative will also be used to provide recycling solutions across the country to cities such as Miami, Florida, and the Central Ohio region.

"We all must work to protect and reuse our world's limited natural resources," said Tim Carey, Senior Director of Sustainability at PepsiCo.

"When it comes to U.S. recycling, PepsiCo has a long history of working with stakeholders and investing to improve recycling rates, and we've learned a lot. I encourage everyone who wants to make a difference to join the challenge so that, together, we lift US recycling rates and close the loop."