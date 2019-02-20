The Savile Row Company launches 100 per cent recyclable and compostable shirt packaging

The Savile Row Company, independent British tailors, has released 100 per cent recyclable and compostable shirt packaging for mailing out their men’s formal shirts.

This consists of 100 per cent recyclable outer packaging, a compostable inner shirt bag as well as recyclable shirt pins.

The company says it was important to explore eco-friendly alternatives to reduce their carbon footprint.

Previously, their shirt packaging was constructed from recycled plastic, but their new compostable bags are made from fully decomposable potato starch.

In addition to their outer packaging, shirts often require additional pins and collar inserts to ensure their products maintain shape throughout delivery.

Through research and innovation with their designers, Savile Row came up with a unique way to remove the additional plastic for these inserts without ruining their presentation.

This was achieved through cutting several cardboard pieces to keep the shirts flat and the collars and cuffs stiff and folded neatly.

“We invested in fully recyclable and compostable packaging because we care about our impact on the planet,” said Jeffrey Doltis, owner and Managing Director of the Savile Row Company.

“We also know that our customers feel strongly about reducing their carbon footprint. It is our aim to eradicate single use plastic across the company, from our offices, to our production warehouses to what our customers receive."