The Sustainability Awards extends deadline

The Sustainability Awards are on track to surpass last year’s record.

Packaging Europe says it has received numerous requests to extend the deadline

The new deadline is now 20th April 2020. Other than that, the Sustainability Awards has not been impacted by the pandemic. Packaging Europe will be reporting on the submissions throughout the year, announcing finalists in the summer, and revealing the winners at the Sustainable Packaging Summit in Lisbon on 15-16 October.

The Sustainability Awards is the world’s most prestigious and impactful sustainable packaging competition. Open to innovators across the whole value chain, and to large and small, commercial and non-profit organisations, the initiative acts as a global snapshot of the most significant advances and opportunities in improving the environmental footprint of packaging.Entry is completely free and will be objectively graded by a 40-strong judging panel representing a cross section of global experts in packaging, recycling and the world’s biggest FMCG brands.

Winners will be revealed at a special awards dinner at the Sustainable Packaging Summit on 15-16 October 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. Taking place at the iconic Pestana Palace, this year’s event will coincide with Lisbon’s status as European Green Capital 2020.

The Sustainable Packaging Summit will be an interactive event with carefully curated discussions bringing together international leaders in packaging, FMCG and sustainability, as well as some challenging perspectives from outside the value chain.

Full information about this year’s competition and a link to the submissions portal can be found at thesustainabilityawards.com.