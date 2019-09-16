AMI releases new report on Polymer Demand in Africa 2019

A new report from AMI Consulting, Polymer Demand in Africa, published in July 2019 examines the scale and growth prospects of African polymer demand.

The report examines the consumption of 14 polymers by 10 processing techniques in 20 countries.

Data is provided for 2017 and 2018, with forecasts for 2019 and 2023. The division of end-use applications for each polymer, country and processing technique is provided for 2018.

The report also reveals the locations of all polymer producers in Africa and capacity expectations to 2023.

It has been developed for anybody aiming to understand the fundamental structure and outlook of the African plastics market.

The report makes clear that Africa represents one of the least developed but highest potential markets for polymers in the world today.

The comprehensive investigation of market segmentation has revealed that injection moulding is the processing technique which accounts for the greatest volume of African polymer demand, with the main application being preforms sold to converters to make plastic bottles.

The report also says demand for bottled mineral water and soft drinks has increased exponentially due to the ban of thin single-use plastic in many countries and the recyclability of PET bottles.