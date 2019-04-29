The UK’s first ever plastic fishing tour sets sail

Hubbub has launched its third Plastic Fishing punt, the ‘Poly Rodger’ in Manchester.

The new 12 seater punt, made from 99 per cent recycled plastic is only the third punt of its kind in the world and the first to launch outside of London.

The design is based on a traditional punt, but made from modern materials, including plaswood, a hardwearing alternative to wood that is made entirely from recycled single-use plastics and is powered by a rechargeable electric motor.

According to Hubbub a recent University of Manchester report highlighted that the rivers of Greater Manchester and the Mersey have the highest level of microplastics of any river system in the world. The organisation is working with the Mersey Rivers Trust to bring Plastic Fishing to the Salford Quays area.

× Expand Hubbub (L-R) Mike Duddy - Senior Project Manager at Mersey Rivers Gavin Ellis, Director Hubbub , Salford’s Mayor Paul Dennett.

Visiting four iconic waterways around the UK, including Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Central Scotland, community groups in each location will be offering a week of Plastic Fishing trips to raise awareness of plastic pollution.

At the end of the tour, one of these locations will win the Plastic Fishing punt enabling them to continue Plastic Fishing long after the tour.

The punt has been built and the tour arranged using funds collected from the Starbucks’ 5p charge on drinks purchased in a paper cup across its stores nationwide.

Jack Hodgkiss, Project Co-ordinator, Hubbub: said “Plastic has a clear value. We have built an entire boat made from recycled plastic bottles. But you wouldn’t think that with how many you find in the water. We are trying to raise awareness about how important it is that we value our materials more and keep them in the circular economy.”

In 2017, Hubbub and Canary Wharf College launched Plastic Fishing to raise awareness of litter and to educate people about how it gets from land to the sea.

Plastic Fishing was inspired by pupils, teachers and parents at Canary Wharf College who had heard about the approach from Amsterdam.

Follow the tour…

Manchester: 26th April – 2nd May

Central Scotland: 6th May – 10th May

Bristol: 20th May – 29th May

Birmingham: 3rd June – 10th June