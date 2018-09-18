The UK Gasket & Sealing Association celebrate its 25th Anniversary

The UK Gasket & Sealing Association (UKGSA) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

Formerly known as the Gasket Cutters Association (GCA), the UKGSA provides a forum to facilitate the exchange of information and ideas between members, professional dealers, and to also highlight new developments or methods.

“The pace of change within our industry is significant and companies need to develop strategies and alliances to ensure they maintain a commercial advantage,” said Simon Winfield, Chairman of the UKGSA and a Director of MacLellan Rubber.

“The UKGSA offers members the opportunity to network at a high level, and develop strategic partnerships with quality focused, investment-driven businesses in a way that they are unlikely to achieve anywhere else."

Keith Payne of Keith Payne Products, a founder member, explained: “The Association has enabled like-minded people to join together at various meetings, golf days, race days and industrial visits to meet and discuss with a multitude of suppliers and competitors. Valuable contacts, friendships and business relationships have been formed over the years.”