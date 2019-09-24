The UKRC opens a new consultation for a Resources Sector Deal

With numerous significant opportunities for a range of UK industrial sectors including chemicals, energy and manufacturing industries, the packaging manufacturing sector is potentially set to benefit from a Resources Sector Deal being sought by the UK Resources Council (UKRC).

The UKRC has opened a new consultation for a Resources Sector Deal and the responses will help shape further work and the final proposed Sector Deal, which UKRC intends to put before the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) at the end of the year.

David Palmer-Jones, Chair of the UK Resources Council, said: “The packaging manufacturing sector is expected to be one of the key beneficiaries from a wave of resources-led infrastructure investment, as the sector is intrinsically linked through the circular economy with the many sectors for which we in the recycling and waste management industries provide services, products and secondary materials.”

The UK has become the first G7 country to legislate itself into becoming a net zero carbon area by 2050.

He adds: “Our vision is that by 2030 we will lead on innovation and growth opportunities – designing out waste wherever possible and capturing and utilising all our remaining recoverable resources for the betterment of society.”

The packaging manufacturing sector including specialists in plastics and metals packaging, will be encouraged into new partnerships to help develop and implement these innovative technologies and processes.

Companies, industry bodies and experts across the manufacturing, and related sectors are invited to read the consultation document and submit their contributions by 6pm (GMT) on Friday October 18th 2019.

Palmer-Jones added: “The provision of waste and resource infrastructure of the right type, at the right scale and in the right place is essential to the sector’s transformation into a significant resource provider for UK industry.”

The proposed UKRC Sector Deal has identified four main activities which will underpin the sector’s future success including environmental protection, resource and natural capital conservation, economic activity and the investment made by the sector in R&D, new facilities and services to support a more resource-efficient society.