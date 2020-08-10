Registration open for VinylPlus Sustainability Forum

× Expand VinylPlus

Register is now open for #VSF2020.

The VSF2020 will be held online as a half day event on 15 October and will bring together industry and sustainability experts as well as speakers from the European Commission, NGOs and academia.

Focused on the theme #CIRCULARVINYL, the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020 will feature keynote speeches, interactive debates and live polling sessions that you will be able to participate in from anywhere in the world.

VinylPlus states as a united industry we have worked together to tackle the challenges of circularity, taken an active lead on environmental issues, adopted innovation and new technologies and forged partnerships across the industry. Further commenting, sustainability, accountability and transparency have always underpinned our programme and enabled us to embrace policy initiatives impacting the plastics sector, as shown by our active participation in the Circular Plastics Alliance.

Topics will include Embracing the EU’s Circular Economy ambitions, Building together the PVC industry of tomorrow and addressing our stakeholders’ priorities and Paving the way towards 2030 and beyond.