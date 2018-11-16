The VinylPlus UK Sustainability Forum to take place in Manchester next month

The VinylPlus UK Sustainability Forum will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on 5th December.

This one-day event aims to provide attendees with an exploration of the innovations and advancements in PVC technology, helping vinyls to meet societal needs.

The seminar will feature an update on the work of vinylplus as well as exploring the current state of PVC window recycling.

In addition, the event will examine the role of vinyls in the medical sector and an architect’s perspective on Vinyl.

This seminar is aimed at senior and middle managers from companies in the plastics industry who are involved in the PVC supply chain.

Topics at this event will include, an Architects perspective on Vinyl, Vinyl in the Medical Sector, VinylPlus Sustainable Development Progress and PVC Window Recycling in the UK.