The WITTMANN Group takes over FarragTech

The WITTMANN Group has announced it will be taking over the Austrian company FarragTech based in Wolfurt in the Vorarlberg region.

Now the product range and the team of FarragTech are being integrated into the structures of the WITTMANN Group, this will provide them with direct access from their headquarters in Wolfurt to the entire development know-how and the international sales network of the WITTMANN Group.

× Expand Aaron Farrag

Further development of the FarragTech products from its sectors will be driven forward, and it is planned to have the appliances seamlessly integrated into the open concept of WITTMANN 4.0 technology.

The company’s previous owner Aaron Farrag is taking over the compressed air drying and cooling segment as Product Manager, and will incorporate this product line into the WITTMANN Group.

Michael Wittmann, WITTMANN’s Managing Director, said: “We extend a very cordial welcome to the FarragTech team in our group of companies. With the small-quantity dryers from FarragTech, we are closing a gap in our product portfolio. Our international outreach – combined with the advantages of these technically outstanding products – promises an enormous growth potential for our new product segment.”