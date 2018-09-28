The WITTMANN Group takes a stake in ICE-flex

The WITTMANN group has entered into a joint venture with the MES producer ICE-flex, effective September 17th 2018.

The company says with this move, WITTMANN has taken another important step to offer its customers optimal solutions as an extension of WITTMANN 4.0.

With the WITTMANN Group taking up a stake in ICE-flex, WITTMANN BATTENFELD is now able to offer its customers TEMI, an innovative modular MES package.

× Expand WITTMANN Group from the left: Marco Ravazzani and Giorgio Pigozzo from ICE-Flex, Michael Wittmann, Managing Director of the WITTMANN Group, and Marco Pelagatti, ICE-Flex, after signing the joint venture agreement.

The TEMI software supports various manufacturer-dependent versions and interpretations of Euromap 63, which cover virtually all machine manufacturers on the European market.

At Fakuma 2018, the new Euromap 77 protocol will be introduced as an additional future communication standard.

WITTMANN BATTENFELD is selling the package developed by ICE-flex for production planning, monitoring and data storage under the brand name TEMI+.

TEMI+ was developed on the basis of a web browser architecture, to enable all users to retrieve and process the data saved in TEMI+ using their personal access data from anywhere on the corporate premises.

WITTMANN Group dashboard – WITTMANN 4.0 work cell

The goal of ICE-flex and the WITTMANN Group is to offer an open MES system which can incorporate the entire range of injection moulding machinery of a moulding plant.

“TEMI+ is the first MES software worldwide which supports and integrates mobile auxiliaries in moulding plants through our WITTMANN 4.0 technology,” said Michael Wittmann, Managing Director of the WITTMANN Group.

“Of course, this provides innumerable advantages for customers. For example central storage of all settings of a given work cell, or the display of work cell OEE and ad hoc KPIs for the auxiliaries.”