Thermo Fisher hosts apprentice from Gunther in Germany

Thermo Fisher Scientific exchanged apprentices with Gunther Hot Runner Systems, hosting 20 year old apprentice Tim Koch for a four week placement at it factory in Ashford, Kent.

Over his exchange Koch learnt about Thermo Fisher’s business in the high-tech manufacturing of PCR plates tubes and strips for DNA analysis. Koch said: “My workplace was in the toolroom. There the tools for the plastic injection moulding were designed,

manufactured, maintained and tested. The precise production of tool components is the main task of a machining mechanic. During my stay, I got a deep insight into the English manufacturing process and was able to work on different projects. In addition, I was able to produce a dial gauge and a Vblock, which I could take back to Germany. Overall my internship abroad was a great experience. I learned a lot of new things and met a lot of nice people. Above all the work on the unknown machines was very interesting and brought me on in my training.”

Thermo Fisher’s toolroom apprentice, Luke Kerbey, will now visit Gunther in Frankenberg, Germany, to study manifold technology, participating in the manufacturing and assembly of manifold systems.