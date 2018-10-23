Thermoplastic composites conference to highlight PAEK composite research results and innovation

At the upcoming ITHEC conference, the resulting VICTREX AE 250 based thermoplastic composite solutions will be presented and serve to demonstrate how Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) thermoplastic polymers continue to be an active source of innovation.

The combination of an innovative VICTREX PAEK polymer and reinforcing carbon fibres offers mechanical properties that are consistent with the requirements for structural aerospace applications.

Companies, including Victrex, will present their results on the potential of lower melting PAEK polymer solutions.

Discussions and presentation will address unmet challenges around the large-scale automation and production of PAEK thermoplastic composites, including functionalisation by hybrid over-moulding.

VICTREX AE 250 based thermoplastic composite solutions

Dr Stuart Green, Market Technology Manager at Victrex, said: “With a melting temperature of 305°C, our newest polymer processes at between 340 °C-360 °C, allows composite parts to be manufactured faster and cheaper with added functionality using fast automated lay-up, out of autoclave processing, hot stamping and injection over-moulding.”

Other presentations include, injection forming of gears on high-performance CF-PAEK drive shafts (Herone, Germany), the assessment of interface strength in over-moulded structures (Fibre Institute, Germany), and the developments and future challenges of processing thermoplastic composites (TenCate Advanced Composites, The Netherlands).

The event will take place October 30th-31st in Bremen, Germany.