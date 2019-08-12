Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers demand as plastic-rubber and metal-rubber substitute growing, finds Fact.MR

The thermoplastic copolyester elastomers market witnessed moderate growth in 2018, with demand surpassing 170,000 tonnes, according to a study from Fact.MR.

The study also found that thermoplastic copolyester elastomers demand is likely to benefit from broader developments in the automotive industry, especially the growing focus on improving fuel efficiency.

Automotive manufacturers are rapidly moving towards thermoplastic copolyester elastomers for the production of new high-temperature resistant air ducts.

Thermoplastic copolyester elastomers are also facilitating manufacturers to produce air ducts in a single material and using a single process.

Focus on weight and cost reduction, while improving process efficiency are among the key factors that will continue to support adoption of thermoplastic copolyester elastomers in end-use industries.

According to the study, demand is expected to grow significantly in the US, Europe, and Japan, owing to the rising demand for high-performance materials, while China, Brazil, and India hold great potential for thermoplastic copolyester elastomers manufacturers due to the growing automotive market, along with the imposition of emission regulations of the automotive sector.