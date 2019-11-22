Third edition of EuPC's annual survey has been prolonged

Based on the findings of the first two surveys, and backed up by their success and the signature of the Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration, EuPC has decided to conduct the third edition of its survey on the use of recycled polymers by plastics converters in Europe in cooperation with Polymer Comply Europe Sarl. (PCE).

Launched on the 2nd September, the survey will be open until the 31st December 2019 on the PCE website.

More than 860 participants from all over Europe provided information on their use of recycled polymers in the first two editions of the survey that were conducted in 2017 and 2018.

EuPC says the main focal points are the supply and performances as perceived by converters, and what barriers they face when incorporating recycled polymers into their products.

The survey is available in seven languages and is open to all European companies active in the plastics converting industry.

The results will be published in the first quarter of 2020. The full reports on the results of the survey’s first two editions are available free of charge on the PCE website.