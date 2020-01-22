Thomas Swan awarded funding from Innovate UK

Thomas Swan, one of the UK’s leading independent chemical manufacturers, has announced it has been awarded funding from Innovate UK, under the Analysis for Innovators programme.

The funding will support a project to develop a QC method for determining the aspect ratio for graphene nanoplatelets, working with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), the UK’s National Metrology Institute, and a world-renowned centre of excellence.

The project will allow Thomas Swan to become even more competitive in the field, by offering its customers a quick and cost-effective tool to improve the level of characterisation of its GNP products, therefore guaranteeing a higher quality and consistency of its materials.

Michael Edwards, Commercial Director for Advanced Materials at Thomas Swan, said: “Being able to continue our close collaboration with the NPL means that we can maintain our high standard of product characterisation, integrity, and quality, which is paramount in the volume materials manufacturing business.”

Keith Paton, Senior Research Scientist at NPL, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to apply the measurement capability developed at NPL to support UK industry to improve productivity and product quality.”

“We are looking forward to working with Thomas Swan to deliver improved quality control measurement techniques to monitor the graphene nanoplatelet aspect ratio.”